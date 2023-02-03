Central Michigan visits Toledo following Dennis’ 29-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-14, 3-6 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-6, 7-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-14, 3-6 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-6, 7-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo’s 81-78 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Rockets are 9-1 in home games. Toledo has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 3-6 in MAC play. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis is averaging 19 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.