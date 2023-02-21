Central Michigan visits Buffalo after Bass’ 22-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-17, 5-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-15, 6-8 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-17, 5-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-15, 6-8 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Buffalo Bulls after Reggie Bass scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 76-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 9-4 at home. Buffalo leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 34.9 boards. LaQuill Hardnett paces the Bulls with 7.4 rebounds.

The Chippewas have gone 5-9 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Foster is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulls. Curtis Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Brian Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Bass is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

