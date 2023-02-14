Central Michigan visits Bowling Green following Curtis’ 20-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-15, 4-8 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-15, 4-8 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Samari Curtis scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 93-72 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons are 6-6 on their home court. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Isaac Elsasser shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Chippewas are 4-8 in conference matchups. Central Michigan averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is averaging 18 points and 3.1 assists for the Falcons. Curtis is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Brian Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reggie Bass is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

