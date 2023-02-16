Central Arkansas visits Eastern Kentucky following Kayouloud’s 24-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 4-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-10, 10-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 4-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-10, 10-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -12; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Eddy Kayouloud scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 76-69 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Colonels are 12-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN scoring 78.5 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Bears have gone 4-10 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Kayouloud averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Camren Hunter is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Vincent Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.