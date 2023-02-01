Central Arkansas hosts Thompson and FGCU

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-16, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-16, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Isaiah Thompson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 74-57 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. FGCU has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 2-8 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Thompson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Camren Hunter is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.