Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb following Boyd’s 22-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 3-9 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Derrin Boyd scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 69-64 win against the Liberty Flames.

The Bears are 5-5 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud leads the Bears with 6.0 boards.

The Bisons are 7-5 in conference play. Lipscomb is seventh in the ASUN with 13.8 assists per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 3.3.

The Bears and Bisons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Boyd is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

