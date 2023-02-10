Central Arkansas hosts Austin Peay after Kayouloud’s 29-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (8-18, 2-11 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18, 3-10 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Austin Peay Governors (8-18, 2-11 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18, 3-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Eddy Kayouloud scored 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 93-81 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Bears are 5-6 in home games. Central Arkansas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Governors are 2-11 against conference opponents. Austin Peay is 6-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bears. Vincent Reeves is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Sean Durugordon is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Governors: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

