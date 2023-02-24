Central Arkansas faces Kennesaw State, aims to break 3-game slide

Kennesaw State Owls (22-8, 14-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-21, 4-13 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (22-8, 14-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-21, 4-13 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -9.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Bears play Kennesaw State.

The Bears are 6-7 in home games. Central Arkansas is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 14-3 in conference matchups. Kennesaw State is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Terrell Burden is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.