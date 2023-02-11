Cent. Conn. St. visits Almonor and Fairleigh Dickinson

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-11, 8-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 5…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-11, 8-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -5.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Ansley Almonor scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 80-79 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights are 7-4 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 4-7 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kellen Amos is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is averaging 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

