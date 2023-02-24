Cent. Conn. St. faces Sacred Heart, looks for 4th straight home win

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 7-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-20, 7-8 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 7-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-20, 7-8 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils play Sacred Heart.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-6 at home. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 7-8 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Carpenter averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Bryce Johnson is averaging 10.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.