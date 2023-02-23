CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|15
|8
|1
|0
|49
|80
|52
|20
|11
|1
|Michigan Tech
|14
|6
|4
|0
|47
|64
|51
|21
|8
|4
|Bowling Green
|12
|10
|2
|0
|41
|85
|68
|15
|15
|2
|Bemidji St.
|11
|10
|3
|0
|36
|65
|58
|13
|14
|5
|N. Michigan
|12
|12
|0
|0
|33
|74
|73
|16
|16
|0
|Ferris St.
|9
|12
|3
|0
|33
|58
|84
|12
|16
|4
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|9
|13
|2
|0
|29
|64
|73
|10
|20
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|17
|1
|0
|20
|45
|76
|7
|23
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
