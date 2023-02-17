CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 15 7 1…

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 15 7 1 0 48 79 50 20 10 1 Michigan Tech 14 6 4 0 47 64 51 21 8 4 Bowling Green 12 10 2 0 41 85 68 15 15 2 Bemidji St. 10 10 3 0 34 63 57 12 14 5 Ferris St. 9 11 3 0 33 55 76 12 15 4 N. Michigan 11 12 0 0 30 66 70 15 16 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 13 2 0 26 62 72 9 20 2 Lake Superior St. 6 16 1 0 20 44 74 7 22 2

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan 9, Ferris St. 2

Lake Superior St. 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Bemidji St. 1

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

