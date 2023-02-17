CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|15
|7
|1
|0
|48
|79
|50
|20
|10
|1
|Michigan Tech
|14
|6
|4
|0
|47
|64
|51
|21
|8
|4
|Bowling Green
|12
|10
|2
|0
|41
|85
|68
|15
|15
|2
|Bemidji St.
|10
|10
|3
|0
|34
|63
|57
|12
|14
|5
|Ferris St.
|9
|11
|3
|0
|33
|55
|76
|12
|15
|4
|N. Michigan
|11
|12
|0
|0
|30
|66
|70
|15
|16
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|13
|2
|0
|26
|62
|72
|9
|20
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|16
|1
|0
|20
|44
|74
|7
|22
|2
___
Friday’s Games
N. Michigan 9, Ferris St. 2
Lake Superior St. 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Bemidji St. 1
Saturday’s Games
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
