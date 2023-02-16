Live Radio
CCHA Glance

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 10:00 AM

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan Tech 14 7 4 0 47 65 53 21 8 4
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 14 7 1 0 45 75 49 19 10 1
Bowling Green 12 10 2 0 40 85 68 15 15 2
Bemidji St. 10 9 3 0 34 62 53 12 13 5
Ferris St. 10 10 3 0 33 55 68 12 14 4
N. Michigan 10 12 0 0 27 57 68 14 16 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 12 2 0 26 61 70 9 19 2
Lake Superior St. 5 16 1 0 17 42 73 6 22 2

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

