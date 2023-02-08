Castleton leads Florida against No. 3 Alabama after 25-point game

Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -9; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide after Colin Castleton scored 25 points in Florida’s 72-67 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide are 11-0 on their home court. Alabama leads college basketball with 29.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 6.3.

The Gators are 6-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Crimson Tide and Gators meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Castleton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

