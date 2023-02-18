Castleton, Florida Gators to visit Council, Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -9; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces Florida in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Razorbacks have gone 11-2 at home. Arkansas has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators are 7-6 in conference matchups. Florida has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.5 points for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Will Richard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Colin Castleton is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

