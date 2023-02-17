Castleton and the Florida Gators take on conference foe Arkansas

Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colin…

Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators take on Ricky Council IV and the Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC play Saturday.

The Razorbacks have gone 11-2 at home. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Gators are 7-6 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Will Richard averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Castleton is averaging 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.