Castaneda leads Akron against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-4, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 8-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-4, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 8-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron’s 81-64 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips have gone 11-0 at home. Akron is the best team in the MAC in team defense, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-1 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 5.8.

The Zips and Golden Flashes square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Zips. Castaneda is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Sincere Carry is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.