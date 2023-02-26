Carter leads UIC against Southern Illinois after 22-point outing

Southern Illinois Salukis (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (12-18, 4-15 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (12-18, 4-15 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 82-76 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Flames are 7-7 in home games. UIC has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis are 13-6 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Domask averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

Lance Jones is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals. Domask is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.