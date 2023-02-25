Carter and UIC host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (12-18, 4-15 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Southern Illinois Salukis (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (12-18, 4-15 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 82-76 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Flames are 7-7 in home games. UIC has a 2-16 record against teams over .500.

The Salukis are 13-6 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Lance Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Domask is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.