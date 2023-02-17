Carter and No. 24 Providence host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Providence hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Devin Carter scored 25 points in Providence’s 94-86 overtime win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Friars are 14-0 in home games. Providence scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 7-8 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Eric Dixon is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

