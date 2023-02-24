Carry leads Kent State against Bowling Green after 21-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-6, 12-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-18, 4-11 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-6, 12-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-18, 4-11 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Sincere Carry scored 21 points in Kent State’s 82-70 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons are 6-8 on their home court. Bowling Green has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Flashes are 12-3 in MAC play. Kent State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 19-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11 points. Leon Ayers III is averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Carry is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

