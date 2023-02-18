Carr leads No. 6 Texas against Oklahoma after 23-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -10.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas faces the Oklahoma Sooners after Marcus Carr scored 23 points in Texas’ 74-67 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns have gone 14-1 in home games. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 1.7.

The Sooners have gone 3-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Texas.

Grant Sherfield is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

