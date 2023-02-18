Carlson, Utah Utes take on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Arizona State in Pac-12 action Saturday.

The Sun Devils are 9-5 on their home court. Arizona State scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Utes are 10-6 in conference play. Utah is ninth in college basketball with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Cambridge is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals. DJ Horne is shooting 33.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Rollie Worster is averaging 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

