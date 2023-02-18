Cardet leads Chicago State against Hartford after 24-point performance

Hartford Hawks (5-22, 0-1 DI Independent) at Chicago State Cougars (10-18, 1-0 DI Independent) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hartford Hawks (5-22, 0-1 DI Independent) at Chicago State Cougars (10-18, 1-0 DI Independent)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Hartford Hawks after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 103-56 victory over the Calumet Crimson Wave.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. Chicago State leads the DI Independent averaging 70.3 points and is shooting 42.8%.

The Hawks are 0-1 against DI Independent opponents. Hartford has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardet is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Michael Dunne is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10 points. Briggs McClain is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.