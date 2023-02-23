Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s following Henderson’s 28-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 5-11 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 5-11 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jordan Henderson scored 28 points in Canisius’ 75-74 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-7 at home. Canisius has a 1-6 record in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 5-11 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Isiah Dasher is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

