Canadiens bring win streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens (23-27-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (35-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 35-10-8 overall and 17-6-2 at home. The Hurricanes have a +33 scoring differential, with 175 total goals scored and 142 conceded.

Montreal has gone 9-13-3 on the road and 23-27-4 overall. The Canadiens have an 11-3-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 23 goals with 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kirby Dach has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Canadiens. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Arber Xhekaj: out (upper-body), Joel Edmundson: out (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

