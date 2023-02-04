Campbell takes road win streak into matchup with Longwood

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-9, 7-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-9, 7-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -8; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Fighting Camels take on Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 9-2 at home. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Wilkins averaging 4.0.

The Fighting Camels are 5-6 against Big South opponents. Campbell is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Wilkins is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Ricky Clemons is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

