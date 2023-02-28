Campbell Fighting Camels play in Big South Tournament against the Presbyterian Blue Hose

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-26, 1-17 Big South) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 8-10 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-26, 1-17 Big South) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 8-10 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels and Presbyterian Blue Hose square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Fighting Camels’ record in Big South play is 8-10, and their record is 5-7 in non-conference games. Campbell has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Hose are 1-17 in Big South play. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Pal is averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Jalen Forrest is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 8.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

