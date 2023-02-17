Campbell faces Presbyterian following Pal’s 25-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-23, 1-14 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 7-8 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-23, 1-14 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 7-8 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Jay Pal scored 25 points in Campbell’s 67-51 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-6 in home games. Campbell ranks fifth in the Big South with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Pal averaging 4.8.

The Blue Hose are 1-14 in Big South play. Presbyterian allows 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pal is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Crosby James averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Forrest is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.