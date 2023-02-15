Cambridge leads Arizona State against Colorado after 24-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the Colorado Buffaloes after Desmond Cambridge scored 24 points in Arizona State’s 70-62 overtime victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Sun Devils are 9-4 on their home court. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Warren Washington averaging 6.2.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Cambridge is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

KJ Simpson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.