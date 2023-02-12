Cambridge Jr. scores 23; Arizona St. beats Cal 70-62 in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime, Frankie Collins had 10 points,…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime, Frankie Collins had 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and five assists and Arizona State beat California 70-62 in overtime Saturday night.

Collins made two free throws and Alonzo Gaffney followed with a dunk to give Arizona State (10-8, 9-6 Pac-12) a four-point lead 90 seconds into OT. Monty Bowser converted a three-point play — with the help of goaltending — to pull the Golden Bears within 61-60 but Cambridge answered with a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give ASU a six-point lead with two minutes left.

DJ Horne added 12 points for the Sun Devils.

Grant Newell scored eight points — including back-to-back 3s — and Bowser added five in a 13-4 run that gave Cal a 22-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Cambridge scored the Sun Devils’ next eight points to make it 27-25 less than three minutes later and ASU led until DeJuan Clayton and Sam Alajiki made consecutive 3s for an 8-0 run that gave Cal a 51-49 lead with 2:43 left in regulation.

Devan Cambridge hit a jumper 14 seconds later to make it 51-all and, after Alajiki made another 3, Horne sandwiched a 3-pointer and a jumper around a free throw by Collins to make it 57-54 with 48 seconds to go. Alajiki hit his third from behind the arc 13 seconds later, and DJ Horne missed a clean look at a 16-foot pull-up jumper just before the end of regulation, to force overtime.

Bowser and Grant Newell scored 14 points apiece for Cal (3-22, 2-12). Clayton and Alajiki each scored 11.

The Bears, who opened the season with 13 straight losses, have lost 10 games in a row. The Sun Devils have won eight of their last nine games against Cal.

Arizona State host Colorado Thursday. Cal travels to face USC on Thursday.

