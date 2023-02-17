Cambridge and the Arizona State Sun Devils host conference foe Utah

Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes visit Desmond Cambridge and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 play.

The Sun Devils are 9-5 on their home court. Arizona State averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Utes are 10-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Sun Devils and Utes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Sun Devils. Cambridge is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Gabe Madsen averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Carlson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

