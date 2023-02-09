Camara leads Dayton against Saint Louis after 26-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (16-8, 8-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (16-8, 8-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Toumani Camara scored 26 points in Dayton’s 62-58 win against the VCU Rams.

The Flyers are 12-1 on their home court. Dayton is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens are 8-3 in conference matchups. Saint Louis scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

