Calvin leads Wright State against Robert Morris

Wright State Raiders (13-11, 6-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-13, 6-7 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (13-11, 6-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-13, 6-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Trey Calvin scored 44 points in Wright State’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 7-3 at home. Robert Morris has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Raiders are 6-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon shooting 34.7% from deep. Andrew Welage paces the Raiders shooting 47.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Calvin averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Brandon Noel is shooting 60.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.