Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI after 24-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (4-21, 1-13 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

IUPUI Jaguars (4-21, 1-13 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -17.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 24 points in Wright State’s 82-67 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders are 6-6 in home games. Wright State scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-13 in conference games. IUPUI is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is shooting 48.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Vincent Brady II is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.3 points. Jlynn Counter is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

