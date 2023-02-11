Calmese and Lamar host Texas A&M-CC

Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Nate Calmese scored 27 points in Lamar’s 68-59 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 11-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 33.9 boards. Isaac Mushila paces the Islanders with 9.9 rebounds.

The Cardinals have gone 4-8 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mushila is scoring 15.0 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Calmese is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

