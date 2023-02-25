Live Radio
Callender has 6 saves, Inter Miami beats Montreal 2-0

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 11:48 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Drake Callender saved all six shots he faced while Sergey Krivtsov scored in his first MLS appearance as Inter Miami earned a 2-0 win Saturday night over Montreal in the season opener for both teams.

Miami never trailed after Krivtsov made it a 1-0 game in the 41st minute. Gregore got an assist on the goal.

Miami also got one goal from Shanyder Borgelin, the striker’s first in MLS. The 21-year-old homegrown was Miami II’s top scorer last season with 12 goals.

Miami outshot Montreal 18-14, with seven shots on goal to six for Montreal.

Callender has five shutouts in 25 career starts, all with Miami. James Pantemis had three saves for Montreal

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

