California Golden Bears face the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats on 7-game skid

Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will try to end its seven-game skid when the Golden Bears take on No. 4 Arizona.

The Golden Bears are 3-10 on their home court. Cal gives up 68.0 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alajiki averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Devin Askew is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Kerr Kriisa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Tubelis is shooting 54.5% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

