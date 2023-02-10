California Golden Bears face the Arizona State Sun Devils on 8-game slide

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal aims to break its eight-game skid when the Golden Bears take on Arizona State.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-11 in home games. Cal is 1-15 against opponents over .500.

The Sun Devils are 8-6 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Devan Cambridge averaging 2.2.

The Golden Bears and Sun Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alajiki is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging six points. Lars Thiemann is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Frankie Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.