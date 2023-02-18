Cal visits Jaquez and No. 4 UCLA

California Golden Bears (3-23, 2-13 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (3-23, 2-13 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -25; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA takes on the California Golden Bears after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points in UCLA’s 73-64 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Bruins have gone 14-0 at home. UCLA averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 2-13 in conference matchups. Cal allows 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Bruins and Golden Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquez is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bruins. Jaylen Clark is averaging 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Sam Alajiki is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging six points. Kuany Kuany is shooting 38.9% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 55.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.