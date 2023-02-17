Cal Poly visits CSU Fullerton after Wrightsell’s 25-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-20, 1-14 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-12, 9-6 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-20, 1-14 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-12, 9-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Fullerton’s 76-73 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans are 10-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-14 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Taylor averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wrightsell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Chance Hunter is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging nine points. Brantly Stevenson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.