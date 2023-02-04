Cal Poly plays Hawaii, aims to stop home losing streak

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-7, 7-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-16, 1-10 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-7, 7-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-16, 1-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -7; over/under is 122

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly aims to stop its four-game home skid with a win against Hawaii.

The Mustangs are 6-6 in home games. Cal Poly has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-4 in conference matchups. Hawaii has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Hunter averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is shooting 49.3% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Noel Coleman is averaging 13.6 points for the Rainbow Warriors. JoVon McClanahan is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

