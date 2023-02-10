Cal Poly plays CSU Northridge on 9-game road skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-18, 1-12 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-19, 2-11 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-18, 1-12 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-19, 2-11 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly will attempt to break its nine-game road skid when the Mustangs play CSU Northridge.

The Matadors are 5-6 in home games. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West scoring 63.5 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-12 in Big West play. Cal Poly is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 10.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.