Cal Poly plays CSU Bakersfield, looks to break home losing streak

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-16, 5-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-19, 1-13 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-16, 5-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-19, 1-13 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -2; over/under is 116.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts CSU Bakersfield looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Mustangs have gone 6-7 in home games. Cal Poly is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 5-9 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield is 0-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.2 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Ivan Reynolds is averaging 4.5 points for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.