Cal Poly faces Hawaii, looks to stop home slide

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-7, 7-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-16, 1-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on Hawaii looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Mustangs have gone 6-6 at home. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Trevon Taylor paces the Mustangs with 5.2 boards.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-4 against Big West opponents. Hawaii scores 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Taylor is averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Bernardo da Silva is averaging 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

