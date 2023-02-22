Cal plays Washington, looks to break home skid

Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Washington looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-12 in home games. Cal is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 7-10 against conference opponents. Washington is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Thiemann is scoring 9.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Cal.

Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

