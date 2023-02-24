Cal hosts Washington State following Bamba’s 22-point showing

Washington State Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-25, 2-15 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-25, 2-15 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the California Golden Bears after TJ Bamba scored 22 points in Washington State’s 67-63 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 3-13 in home games. Cal is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Cougars have gone 9-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alajiki averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Devin Askew is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Bamba is averaging 14.8 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 52.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

