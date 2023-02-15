Cal faces USC, looks to end 9-game skid

California Golden Bears (3-22, 2-12 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (3-22, 2-12 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal comes into the matchup with USC after losing nine straight games.

The Trojans are 12-1 in home games. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 4.5.

The Golden Bears are 2-12 in Pac-12 play. Cal has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Peterson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Joel Brown is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 58.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

