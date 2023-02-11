Cal faces Arizona State, looks to end home losing streak

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -9.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Arizona State looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Golden Bears are 3-11 in home games. Cal is 1-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sun Devils are 8-6 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Warren Washington averaging 6.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Thiemann is shooting 51.6% and averaging 10.4 points for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Washington is averaging 8.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

