Cal Baptist visits Huefner and Sam Houston

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-12, 7-7 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (20-6, 10-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -6; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Cameron Huefner scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 64-59 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Bearkats have gone 9-1 at home. Sam Houston is sixth in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Qua Grant averaging 3.9.

The Lancers have gone 7-7 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Taran Armstrong averaging 4.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Armstrong is averaging 11.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

